A Gwynn Oak man who was charged after police found drugs in a Westminster residence pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute and will serve a six-month sentence, court records show.
Kevin L. King Jr., 24, of the 1900 block of N. Forest Park Ave., was originally charged, along with three other people, with six counts including two of possession of narcotics with intent to distribute.
King pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute Dec. 3, and the state abandoned its efforts to prosecute King on the remaining charges, according to online court records. King’s jury trial, which had been scheduled to start Dec. 3, was cancelled, the records indicate.
A Carroll County Circuit Court judge sentenced King to five years incarceration with all but six months suspended and three years probation for the guilty plea, court records show.
King was released on $5,000 bail in November 2018, then was committed Dec. 3 after being sentenced, according to online court records.
Last year, the Carroll County Crisis Response Team executed a search and seizure on a residence in the unit block of Middle Grove Court West in Westminster, finding four people and drugs inside the residence, according to the statement of probable cause.
During the search, investigators seized a plastic bag filled with vials, a digital scale with suspected cocaine residue, a plastic bag containing 12 sectioned-off bags of suspected rocks of cocaine and six knotted-off sections of suspected heroin, cellphones, cash, two glass smoking devices with suspected cocaine residue, and multiple plastic bags with the corners cut off, according to the statement.
Detectives felt the quantity of suspected heroin and cocaine — as well as the packaging materials — that police found were sufficient to indicate an intent to distribute, the statement reads.
King’s attorney, Alex Leikus, was not available for comment Wednesday. Courtney Colonese, who prosecuted the case for the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office, was out of the office Wednesday.