Baltimore woman facing eight charges related to alleged theft at Planet Fitness in Westminster

An arrest warrant was served this week on a Baltimore woman, who is facing eight theft charges related to an alleged September incident at Planet Fitness in Westminster.
Kimberly Lakia Wynn, 32, of the 300 block of E. Lafayette Ave., is charged with two felony counts of theft of more than $1,500 but less than $25,000, as well as six misdemeanor charges, including two counts of stealing another’s credit card. Wynn is being held on $5,000 bond.
According to charging documents, two people used their own locks to secure personal items at the Planet Fitness in the 200 block of Englar Road at about 7:50 p.m. on Sept. 16 only to find when they returned to their lockers an hour later different locks on their lockers. The subsequent investigation revealed that the original locks had been removed with bolt cutters, personal property including a wallet had been removed, and another lock was put in place.
Credit cards taken were used at a pharmacy in Westminster to purchase $2,000 in gift cards and at a grocery store in Damascus to purchase $2,500 in gift cards, according to charging documents.
Wynn was arrested along with three others in Havertown, Pennsylvania on Oct. 6 for allegedly breaking into lockers at a YMCA. A detective with the Westminster Police Department investigating the alleged Planet Fitness thefts spoke to a detective with the Havertown Police Department, who described the method of operation used by the theft suspects in Havertown. After comparing pictures from Havertown with surveillance video from Planet Fitness, the detective concluded Wynn was involved in both crimes, according to charging documents. A warrant was issued for her arrest on Oct. 9 and served on March 2, according to electronic records.
Wynne’s trial is scheduled for April 22 in Carroll County District Court.