Baltimore woman facing eight charges related to alleged theft at Planet Fitness in Westminster

Wynn was arrested along with three others in Havertown, Pennsylvania on Oct. 6 for allegedly breaking into lockers at a YMCA. A detective with the Westminster Police Department investigating the alleged Planet Fitness thefts spoke to a detective with the Havertown Police Department, who described the method of operation used by the theft suspects in Havertown. After comparing pictures from Havertown with surveillance video from Planet Fitness, the detective concluded Wynn was involved in both crimes, according to charging documents. A warrant was issued for her arrest on Oct. 9 and served on March 2, according to electronic records.