A jury trial has been scheduled for a man charged with attempted murder in the shooting of an Eldersburg tile company employee, and a court date has been scheduled for a woman also charged in the shooting.
Kevron D. Walker, 20, of the 3500 block of Reisterstown Road in Baltimore, was indicted Oct. 24 on charges of attempted first-degree murder, conspiring to do the same, and using a firearm in commission of a violent crime.
A jury trial is scheduled for Walker from April 20-24, online court records show. He is being held without bail.
Takira M. Fleming, 19, of the 2600 block of Baker St. in Baltimore, was indicted Dec. 19 on charges of attempted first-degree murder and conspiring to do the same, court records show.
A court date is scheduled for Fleming on Feb. 27. She was released on $100,000 bond Dec. 23, though she is subject to GPS electronic monitoring while on release.
The maximum penalty for conviction of attempted first-degree murder is lifetime incarceration.
Deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to the sound of gunshots at Daltile, a flooring and wall tile company at 1470 Progress Way, at about 5:16 a.m. July 10. Authorities found a man with gunshot injuries, and he was flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds but survived.
Sheriff Jim DeWees said after the shooting that he believed the attack was targeted. He declined to elaborate.
The shooting occurred “within feet” of the Daltile building in the rear of the facility where employees park and enter the workplace, according to DeWees.