Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Westminster residence at about 6:32 a.m. and met the victim, who said Buser went through her phone to look at text messages while she was sleeping, then got on top of her and squeezed her neck with his hands, choking her for about 15 seconds, charging documents state. The victim said Buser held her down with one of his knees while he attempted to strangle her, according to charging documents.