A Westminster man was charged with second-degree assault after police say he tried to strangle a woman Jan. 28.
Kevin D. Buser, 46, is being held without bond, according to online court records.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Westminster residence at about 6:32 a.m. and met the victim, who said Buser went through her phone to look at text messages while she was sleeping, then got on top of her and squeezed her neck with his hands, choking her for about 15 seconds, charging documents state. The victim said Buser held her down with one of his knees while he attempted to strangle her, according to charging documents.
Police noted a bruise and redness on the woman’s neck, charging documents state. The woman said her neck was sore and her voice was hoarse from the alleged attack. Police arrested Buser and took him to the Carroll County Detention Center.
There was no attorney listed for Buser in online court records. He has a court date scheduled for March 25.