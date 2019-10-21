A Westminster man, Timothy James Kessler, was charged with assault and reckless endangerment after he allegedly pulled out a pocket knife and threatened three individuals at a Westminster bar.
Kessler, 34, of the 200 block of W. Main Street, was charged with three counts each of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. He was held without bail following a Monday bail review, according to electronic court records.
According to the statement of charges, officers of the Westminster Police Department responded to the area near 4 W. Main Street, Johanssons Down Under, for a man who had allegedly “pulled a knife."
Police spoke to three individuals who said Kessler, who was previously known to them, confronted them in the front entrance of the establishment and made threats. He then pulled a pocket knife from his right pocket and held it open at his side, the individuals told police, according to the statement.
Two of the individuals said they could see the blade and feared that Kessler intended to cause bodily harm. On individual said Kessler had a history of making threats. While police spoke to one of the individuals, Kessler and a friend of Kessler’s continued to send messages to that person’s phone, according to the statement.
Security staff from the establishment then approached Kessler and told him to leave because he was causing a disturbance. Police spoke to several members of security and bystander witnesses, according to the statement.
Police went to Kessler’s residence to speak to him and he he said he did confront the individuals and display a pocket knife at his right side. He said he was only going to defend himself, according to the statement.
No other parties displayed a weapon, according to the statement.
After police took Kessler into custody, they did not locate any other weapons or contraband on his person, according to the statement.
Kessler’s attorney was listed as the Carroll County Public Defender’s Office in electronic court records. As of Monday, a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 15.