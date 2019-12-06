According to the statement of probable cause, officers of the Westminster Police Department responded to an apartment on Wednesday for a report of possible assault. They spoke to Kelly, who said that she and a man had argued earlier in the day while driving. She said she had thrown an iced tea at him, and she told police he braked hard and she hit her head on the vehicle’s dashboard. Later in the day, in the apartment, she said, he pushed her down the stairs and dragged her.