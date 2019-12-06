A Westminster woman was charged with assault after an argument in a vehicle allegedly led to a physical confrontation Wednesday.
Kaylissa Lashel Kelly, 26, was charged Wednesday with one count of second-degree assault and was released on her own recognizance the same day, according to electronic court records.
According to the statement of probable cause, officers of the Westminster Police Department responded to an apartment on Wednesday for a report of possible assault. They spoke to Kelly, who said that she and a man had argued earlier in the day while driving. She said she had thrown an iced tea at him, and she told police he braked hard and she hit her head on the vehicle’s dashboard. Later in the day, in the apartment, she said, he pushed her down the stairs and dragged her.
Police noted scrapes and blood on her elbows, according to the statement.
Police spoke to the man, who also said the two had argued earlier while driving. He said he had braked suddenly because Kelly attempted to exit the car while it was in motion. She then threw the iced tea, hitting him in the head, he said. The man told police that later at the apartment, Kelly began throwing punches at him on the stairs, before pushing him into the stair railing, according to the statement.
Police noted scuff marks on the man’s hand, according to the statement. Police arrested Kelly after they determined that those marks were consistent with where the man said he was pushed into the railing.
Police did not note a head injury to Kelly or the man, according to the statement.
An individual reached at the phone number listed for Kelly said she had not lived there for years. No attorney information was listed for Kelly as of 5 p.m. Friday. A court date was scheduled for Jan. 29.