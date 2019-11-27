A Taneytown man, Gary James Keller, was charged with burglary and related charges after he allegedly stole items from a residence and pawned them.
Keller, 59, of the 1400 block of Trevanion Road, was arrested Nov. 24 and charged with one count each of first-degree and third-degree burglary, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor theft of $100 to $1,500 and two counts of fourth-degree burglary.
According to charging documents, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 4400 block of Baptist Road in Taneytown on Nov. 9 for the reported theft of a trolling motor and a 12-volt battery. Two neighbors reported having seen Keller on the property of the house that was allegedly robbed on two separate occasions.
The victim traveled to a pawn shop in Littlestown, Pennsylvania and found what he believed to be his motor. The store owner agreed to meet with deputies and identified Keller as the subject who pawned the motor, according to charging documents, and a warrant was issued for Keller’s arrest.
He was released on his own recognizance on Nov. 25. When reached by phone, Keller declined to comment.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20.