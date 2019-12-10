A woman was getting ready for work when she heard a vehicle start in the driveway and looked to see her vehicle moving, according to the statement, which gave the following account. The woman awoke a man at the residence with her and they ran outside to confront two men inside the vehicle. The woman knocked on the driver’s-side window, then the man behind the wheel got out and ran off on foot. The woman looked over and saw her companion wrestling with the passenger of the vehicle, then called 911.