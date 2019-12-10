Police arrested a Westminster man who allegedly tried to steal a vehicle but ended up in a headlock on the ground instead Sunday.
Cutler J. Keene, 28, of the 1600 block of Exeter Road, was charged with rogue and vagabond, conspiring to remove a vehicle, unauthorized removal of a vehicle, conspiring to commit theft of property valued between $1,500 and $25,000, theft of property valued between $1,500 and $25,000, conspiring to take a vehicle, and unlawful taking of a vehicle, online court records show. He was released on his own recognizance Monday, the records indicate.
According to the statement of probable cause, Westminster police arrived in the 100 block of Pennsylvania Ave. to find a man putting Keene in a headlock on the ground at about 8 a.m. A 2010 GMC sat in the driveway of the residence with the driver’s and passenger doors open, parked diagonally as if it was backed up quickly, according to the statement.
A woman was getting ready for work when she heard a vehicle start in the driveway and looked to see her vehicle moving, according to the statement, which gave the following account. The woman awoke a man at the residence with her and they ran outside to confront two men inside the vehicle. The woman knocked on the driver’s-side window, then the man behind the wheel got out and ran off on foot. The woman looked over and saw her companion wrestling with the passenger of the vehicle, then called 911.
The man who stopped Keene told police he stood behind the GMC to keep it from backing up further, then grabbed Keene by his backpack as he exited the passenger’s side of the vehicle and tried to run off, according to the statement. The man told police he threw Keene to the ground and put him in a choke hold until police arrived, the statement reads.
The identity of the man who successfully ran off was not included in the police report.
A call to the phone number listed for Keene in court records was not in service. No attorney was listed for Keene in online court records. Keene has a court date scheduled for Feb. 14.