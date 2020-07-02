Jury trials scheduled in cases of attempted murder in Eldersburg, armed robbery in Westminster

Jury trials have been scheduled for a man accused of attempted first-degree murder in an Eldersburg shooting and for a pair who allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint in Westminster.
Trials and other nonemergency court matters have been on hold since Maryland courts closed to the public in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The chief judge of the Court of Appeals issued an order that prohibited jury trials from beginning until October 5,” said Brian DeLeonardo, state’s attorney for Carroll County. He said there will be a backlog of jury trials, but his office will be prepared to dive in once permitted to do so.
Shooting in Eldersburg
Kevron D. Walker, 20, previously of the 2400 block of Wiley Ave. in Baltimore, faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, conspiring to commit first-degree murder, and using a firearm in a violent crime, online court records indicate. He continues to be held without bond.
Walker’s trial was set on June 26 for Dec. 14 to 18.
Walker’s attorney, Lawrence Rosenberg of Baltimore, said he’d been denied bail, despite the attorney’s concerns over Walker’s vulnerability to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
“He’s suffering from very serious diabetes and other things, but he’s in jail,” Rosenberg said Thursday, adding that Walker has sickle cell anemia.
George Hardinger, warden of Carroll County Detention Center, said Thursday there have been no cases of COVID-19 among staff or inmates. They are screened for symptoms, and new inmates are quarantined for a minimum of 14 days, according to Hardinger.
The Carroll County Health Department has not announced any cases at the detention center.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has alleged that Walker targeted an employee of Daltile in Eldersburg in a July 10, 2019, shooting. Deputies responded to the flooring and wall tile company’s property at about 5:16 a.m. that day, finding a man with a gunshot wound.
Shell casings found on the scene were tested and the weapon associated with them was later found in Baltimore and was “connected to Kevron Walker,” according to an October news release from the Sheriff’s Office. Forensic evidence linked Walker to the suspect vehicle, a white Dodge Charger, according to the release.
The victim was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and survived, Sheriff Jim DeWees confirmed in October.
Alleged robbery case
Andre Lane, 50, and Beth A. Sattizahn Lane, 40, both of the 4600 block of Greenhill Ave. in Baltimore, were charged with multiple counts, including armed robbery, first-degree assault and false imprisonment. Westminster police allege the pair robbed a Westminster man and tied him to a chair April 25, 2019.
Lane, who was released on his own recognizance Oct. 17, on Monday had a jury trial scheduled for Dec. 7 to 10, online court records show. Sattizahn Lane, who is being held without bond, on Wednesday had her jury trial scheduled for Feb. 1 to 3.
The man who called police said Lane struck him in the face with a handgun at his residence and tied him to a chair in the basement, according to charging documents. Sattizahn Lane then said she wanted him dead, the man told police. She took his debit card out of his pocket and left to go to an ATM while Lane continued to hold the man at gunpoint, charging documents state. Sattizahn Lane returned and struck the man in the face until he gave her $600, police wrote. The pair then left the residence, leaving the man secured to a chair in the basement, charging documents read.
Lane and Sattizahn Lane were known to the man from renting rooms in his home, according to charging documents.
Attorneys for Lane and Sattizahn Lane did not return calls for comment Thursday.
Times reporter Catalina Righter contributed to this article.