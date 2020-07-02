Jury trials scheduled in cases of attempted murder in Eldersburg, armed robbery in Westminster

The man who called police said Lane struck him in the face with a handgun at his residence and tied him to a chair in the basement, according to charging documents. Sattizahn Lane then said she wanted him dead, the man told police. She took his debit card out of his pocket and left to go to an ATM while Lane continued to hold the man at gunpoint, charging documents state. Sattizahn Lane returned and struck the man in the face until he gave her $600, police wrote. The pair then left the residence, leaving the man secured to a chair in the basement, charging documents read.