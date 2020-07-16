Jury trial scheduled for man charged in Taneytown shooting

According to charging documents, Caradine and another man, each carrying a firearm, entered an East Baltimore Street home in Taneytown at about 2 a.m. Nov. 19, 2019. Caradine and the other burglar held their firearms against the heads of a father and a 7-year-old boy, asking where the 16-year-old was, charging documents read. Caradine and the other suspect entered a bedroom and put their guns to the heads of the 16-year-old and his girlfriend, demanding money, charging documents state.