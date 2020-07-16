Jury trial scheduled for man charged in Taneytown shooting

A man charged with attempted second-degree murder after allegedly shooting a 16-year-old in Taneytown has a jury trial scheduled for December.
Charles O. Caradine, 32, previously of the unit block of Frederick Street in Taneytown, is scheduled to appear before a jury from Dec. 14 to 18 in Carroll County Circuit Court. The trial dates were set Tuesday, online court records show.
Trials and other nonemergency court matters have been on hold since Maryland courts closed to the public in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Caradine also faces four counts of first-degree assault, four counts of using a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, and one count each of home invasion and armed robbery. He is being held without bond.
According to charging documents, Caradine and another man, each carrying a firearm, entered an East Baltimore Street home in Taneytown at about 2 a.m. Nov. 19, 2019. Caradine and the other burglar held their firearms against the heads of a father and a 7-year-old boy, asking where the 16-year-old was, charging documents read. Caradine and the other suspect entered a bedroom and put their guns to the heads of the 16-year-old and his girlfriend, demanding money, charging documents state.
A single gunshot was heard and the suspects left the home with their firearms, police wrote. A “small caliber” bullet hit the 16-year-old in his chest and was lodged in his back, according to charging documents, and he was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.
The teen’s father recognized Caradine, charging documents read. The second suspect has not been identified.
“Investigators with the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division continue to work on this case, gathering information in order to locate another suspect,” Elena Russo, a spokesperson for Maryland State Police, wrote in an email Wednesday. “At this time, investigators do not have any information that identifies a second suspect.”
Caradine’s attorney did not return a call for comment Wednesday.