New Windsor man charged with assault for allegedly choking woman, police say

Smith told police he argued with a woman in Walmart earlier, then when he returned to his camp site in the area of Englar Road, he saw the woman with several other men, charging documents state. Smith said the men assaulted him with a shovel and took his wallet and money, charging documents read. The woman took her possessions and left, Smith said, and he told police he never hurt her, according to charging documents. The men who allegedly assaulted Smith were not named in the charging document.