New Windsor man charged with assault for allegedly choking woman, police say

A New Windsor man faces assault charges after he allegedly choked a woman in Westminster, police said.
Joshua D. Smith, 31, was charged with first- and second-degree assault and released on recognizance April 27, online court records show.
Maryland State Police responded to Westminster City Police Department at about 4 p.m. April 26 and met Smith, who had freshly dried blood on his ear and dirt on his pants, according to charging documents.
Smith told police he argued with a woman in Walmart earlier, then when he returned to his camp site in the area of Englar Road, he saw the woman with several other men, charging documents state. Smith said the men assaulted him with a shovel and took his wallet and money, charging documents read. The woman took her possessions and left, Smith said, and he told police he never hurt her, according to charging documents. The men who allegedly assaulted Smith were not named in the charging document.
When police found the woman, she said she and Smith argued April 25, then while she was walking away, he grabbed her neck and began choking her, charging documents state. The woman said she blacked out and woke up in a tent, not knowing how she got there, charging documents read. Police wrote that the woman had bruises on her neck.
Smith declined to comment when reached by phone Thursday. There was no attorney listed for him in online court records.
Smith has a court date scheduled for June 23.