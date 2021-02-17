Nashville man charged with sexually assaulting minor in Sykesville

The girl told investigators she was sexually abused by Joseph six to 10 times from May 1 through Aug. 31, 2019, according to charging documents, and that Joseph told her after the first time it would not be a good idea to tell her mother. The girl went on to tell investigators that she felt sick after the first incident and that she remembered crying frequently and felt forced into it by Joseph on one or two occasions. The girl also went into detail about one of the incidents, saying that Joseph put his hands around her throat making it difficult for her to breathe and scaring her, according to charging documents.