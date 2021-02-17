Nashville man charged with sexually assaulting minor in Sykesville

A Tennessee man faces six charges related to an alleged series of sexual assaults on a minor in Sykesville during the spring and summer of 2019, police said.
John Joseph, 20, of Nashville, is charged with second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, abuse of a minor and first-degree assault — all felonies — as well as misdemeanor charges of second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex contact, according to electronic court records. He is being held without bond after a Wednesday bail review in Carroll County District Court.
According to charging documents, Joseph sexually assaulted a girl on several occasions from May 2019 through August 2019 at a residence in Sykesville. The girl turned 12 during that time frame. Joseph was 18 at the time and living in Carroll. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation after receiving a call from the girl’s mother in December 2020, and child protective services interviewed the girl on Dec. 14.
The girl told investigators she was sexually abused by Joseph six to 10 times from May 1 through Aug. 31, 2019, according to charging documents, and that Joseph told her after the first time it would not be a good idea to tell her mother. The girl went on to tell investigators that she felt sick after the first incident and that she remembered crying frequently and felt forced into it by Joseph on one or two occasions. The girl also went into detail about one of the incidents, saying that Joseph put his hands around her throat making it difficult for her to breathe and scaring her, according to charging documents.
An arrest warrant for Joseph was issued Feb. 2 and served Tuesday. He has another bail review scheduled for Thursday morning, and a preliminary hearing is set for March 19 in district court, according to electronic court records. No attorney was listed for Joseph.