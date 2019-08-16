Man charged with armed robbery in Westminster allegedly stole crack cocaine

A Westminster man was arrested and charged with armed robbery Friday after he allegedly took a man’s crack cocaine July 25.
James E. Jones, 33, of the unit block of John Street, was charged with armed robbery, second-degree assault and theft of property valued less than $100, according to online court documents. He is being held without bail at the Carroll County Detention Center, court documents show.
Westminster Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau, with the help of Maryland State Police Apprehension Unit and agents from the Department of Public Safety Correctional Services, arrested Jones Friday at his residence, according to a release from Westminster police.
Deputy Chief Maj. Pete D’Antuono said the arrest warrant was served without incident, and in the process, police found a CO2 pistol that resembled a handgun.
Jones was wanted by police after he allegedly robbed a man of his crack cocaine last month, D’Antuono said.
Jones was allegedly in a parking lot on Bond Street when an acquaintance of his arrived in a vehicle about 3:30 a.m., which Jones entered, D’Antuono said. Jones then allegedly displayed a firearm and took the man’s drugs, according to police. The victim reported the theft to police, D’Antuono said.
D’Antuono did not know if the replica handgun found Friday was the same one displayed during the alleged robbery.