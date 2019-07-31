Baltimore man charged with intent to distribute narcotics in Westminster

A Baltimore man has been charged with intent to distribute and possessing narcotics in Westminster.
Kyrique Steven Daniel Jones, 21, of the 4000 block of Bateman Ave., was released on $5,000 bail Tuesday, according to online court documents.
According to the statement of probable cause, a silver Volkswagen Jetta driven by Jones ran a red light at Englar Road and Md. 140 in Westminster on Tuesday. A Carroll County Sheriff’s Office detective stopped the vehicle, and noticed money in the center console and a dark baggie on the floorboard, according to the statement. The police report did not say what time the traffic stop occurred.
A K-9 officer alerted police to the presence of controlled substances in the vehicle and police found three small baggies of suspected crack cocaine in Jones’ pocket, the statement reads. When asked, Jones told the officer he sold “some” drugs, according to the statement.
Jones told police he “cuts larger crack rocks into smaller rocks for distribution,” the statement reads. Jones said the baggie on the floor of the car was used to package cocaine, according to the statement.
Police also found a “razor knife” with suspected cocaine on it inside the vehicle, believed to have been used for cutting cocaine for packaging, the statement reads.
Jones did not immediately return a call for comment. No attorney information for Jones was listed in online court records. A court date is scheduled for Aug. 29.