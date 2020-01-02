A Westminster man was arrested after a woman was allegedly picked up and dropped, causing her shoulder to “pop out” following a verbal argument.
Jeffrey Glenn Blizzard, 59, of the 1600 block of Auburn Court, was charged Dec. 23 with second-degree assault. He was released on his own recognizance three days later.
According to charging documents, a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to a Westminster address after a 911 hang-up call. On multiple callbacks, a male answered the phone saying “hello,” with a voice in the background shouting “help.” The deputy made contact with Blizzard and a woman who was clutching her shoulder and complaining of pain.
The woman said she and Blizzard had engaged in an argument and, at one point, Blizzard picked her up and dropped her on the floor so that she landed on her left shoulder, according to charging documents. She told police she felt her shoulder “pop out." Emergency medical services from the Manchester volunteer fire company arrived and began treating the woman, who was later taken to Carroll Hospital. Charging documents not that her left shoulder was observed to be swollen in comparison to the right shoulder.
Blizzard advised law enforcement that nothing happened and was no cooperative, according to charging documents, and was placed under arrest.
A message left for Blizzard seeking comment was not returned by 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Blizzard has a trial scheduled for Feb. 19.