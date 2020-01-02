The woman said she and Blizzard had engaged in an argument and, at one point, Blizzard picked her up and dropped her on the floor so that she landed on her left shoulder, according to charging documents. She told police she felt her shoulder “pop out." Emergency medical services from the Manchester volunteer fire company arrived and began treating the woman, who was later taken to Carroll Hospital. Charging documents not that her left shoulder was observed to be swollen in comparison to the right shoulder.