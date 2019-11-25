A McDaniel College student from Hyattsville was charged with assault following a dispute with another student.
Jawuan Xavier Hayes, 19, was charged with one count of second-degree assault early Sunday morning. He was released on his own recognizance the same day according to electronic court records.
According to the statement of charges, an officer of the Westminster Police Department responded to a residence hall on the campus for a reported assault. College Campus Safety Officers were already on the scene and a medic unit was on the way.
Police spoke to a student who said he and Hayes were known to each other and had had verbal disagreements before. On Nov. 23, the two had a verbal disagreement that became physical when Hayes struck him in the face with a fist, the student told police.
The two men entered into a physical altercation and the student was struck several times and suffered swelling on his face and a cut on his mouth, according to the statement.
Police got in contact with Hayes, who said that the two had had multiple disagreements previously. He said his temper got the best of him this time and admitted to striking the other student in the face, according to the statement.
Police observed swelling and cuts on his collar bone and left arm, according to the statement.
Hayes declined to comment when reached by the Times. No attorney was listed as of Monday. A court date is scheduled for Jan. 14.