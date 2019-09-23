Baltimore man charged with assaulting officer in Hampstead

A Baltimore man stands accused of second-degree assault after he allegedly spit in a Manchester police officer’s face while being arrested, police say.
John C. Janowiak, 45, of the 4400 block of Alan Drive, was charged with resisting/interfering with arrest, second-degree assault of a parole or probation agent, disorderly conduct, and violating a protective order Sept. 21, according to online court records. He was being held without bond as of noon Sept. 23, online court records show.
According to the statement of probable cause, Janowiak was found banging on the doors and windows of an apartment at about 10 p.m. in Hampstead, trying to enter. The resident of the apartment had a protective order against Janowiak, and police put Janowiak in handcuffs, according to the statement.
While one officer spoke to the resident of the apartment and examined the protective order, Janowiak “lunged” in the direction of the resident and was pulled back by police, though he continued resisting, the statement reads. Janowiak lost his balance and fell, then two officers landed on top of him, according to the statement.
Two officers escorted Janowiak to a police vehicle and, while walking, Janowiak spat blood and saliva onto one officer’s face, the statement reads. The officers took Janowiak to the ground and put him in leg irons due to his continued resistance, according to the statement.
Police took Janowiak to Carroll Hospital to be checked for injuries before taking him to central booking, the statement reads.
There was no attorney information listed for Janowiak online. A court date is scheduled for Nov. 22.