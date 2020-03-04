Jury convicts Westminster man of robbery, assault, theft

A Westminster man was found guilty of robbery, second-degree assault and theft following a two-day jury trial, according to the Carroll County Office of the State’s Attorney.
James E. Jones, 33, of the unit block of John Street, was convicted in relation to an incident that occurred in the unit block of W. Main Street in Westminster on July 25, when witnesses reported that Jones placed what appeared to be a handgun to a victim’s head and demanded his property, according to a CCSAO news release.
Westminster Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau, with the help of Maryland State Police Apprehension Unit and agents from the Department of Public Safety Correctional Services, arrested Jones at his residence in August, according to a release from Westminster police. Deputy Chief Maj. Pete D’Antuono said at the time the arrest warrant was served without incident and that Jones was wanted by police after he allegedly robbed a man of his crack cocaine.
Officers recovered a replica semi-automatic handgun during a search of Jones’ home, according to the CCSAO release.
Jones was released on bond on Aug. 19, according to electronic court records, awaiting trial.
He is now in custody of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and sentencing is scheduled for May 11, according to the CCSAO release.