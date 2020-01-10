A Union Bridge man faces assault charges after he allegedly attacked two people and tangled with a police officer who tried to arrest him.
James J. Jones, 39, was charged with resisting arrest and three counts of second-degree assault, online court records show. He is being held without bond after a Monday bond review.
According to charging documents, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Union Bridge at about 8:42 p.m. Jan. 3. A woman there told police that Jones grabbed her neck, put her in a chokehold, pushed her to the floor, climbed on top of her and squeezed her neck with his hands. Another person entered the bedroom and tried to intervene by hitting Jones with wrapping paper, according to charging documents.
Jones then grabbed the person by the back of the neck, shoved him into a bathroom and held him against the bathroom sink, police allege. The woman came into the bathroom, Jones let go of the male, then punched the woman’s mouth multiple times, grabbed her by the back of the neck, and shoved her face into the sink, charging documents read. Police saw blood in the bathroom and cuts and dried blood on the woman’s face, according to charging documents.
Jones removed the handcuffs placed on him by the deputy, who then wrapped their arms around Jones to contain him, police allege. Jones pulled away and both he and the deputy fell over the railing on the front porch and landed in the front yard, according to charging documents. Jones tried to pull away but was eventually arrested, charging documents state.
Once Jones was inside the police vehicle he kicked the door when the deputy tried to shut it, causing the door to hit the deputy’s knee, according to charging documents. Jones was taken to central booking.
“He did not assault [the woman],” Jones’ attorney Stephen Bourexis said in an interview Friday.
Jones has a court date set for March 4.