A Bowie man is being held without bail on sex offense and assault charges after allegedly assaulting a woman in Westminster in August.
Alusine Jah Jr., 27, of the 2700 block of Neman Court, is charged with two counts of second-degree assault, misdemeanors, and one count of third-degree sex offense, a felony, according to electronic court records.
On Aug. 31, a woman came to the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack to report that Jah had sexually assaulted her earlier that day in Westminster, according to charging documents.
The woman told police she had been at a party in Westminster the night before with several friends where Jah had hit on her and another woman, and that both had told him they had boyfriends and were not interested, according to charging documents.
After midnight, the group went to sleep at a man’s apartment elsewhere in Westminster, with the woman and her female friend sleeping on an air mattress in the man’s living room, and Jah on the living room sofa, according to charging documents.
After falling asleep the woman told police she was awakened sometime around 7:30 a.m. by Jah allegedly using his fingers to penetrate her vaginally, and that she immediately told him to get off and punched him in the face, according to charging documents.
The female friend sharing the air mattress with the woman who reported the sexual assault told police she was awakened by the woman yelling at Jah to get off her, and added that she, the female friend, had also been awakened at one point by Jah allegedly kissing her without permission, and that she had also told him to stop before returning to sleep, according to charging documents.
The male friend in whose apartment all involved were sleeping told police he told Jah he had to leave following the incident and drove Jah to Jah’s girlfriend’s home in Westminster, according to charging documents.
Police were unable to locate Jah for more than a month, according to charging documents, unable to reach him by phone or at his residence in Bowie, and police note in the report this could be due in part to Jah’s being arrested for burglary in Baltimore County in early October, although Baltimore County Police were also unable to provide a working number for Jah.
Jah was finally arrested on Nov. 15, according to electronic court records, and is being held without bail until a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 13 in Carroll County District Court.