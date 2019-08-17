New Windsor woman charged with assault after allegedly threatening people with knife at crab feast

A New Windsor woman was charged Aug. 11 after she allegedly threatened a crowd of people with a knife.
Erin Louisa Jackson, 51, of the 1300 block of Old New Windsor Road, was charged with seven misdemeanors and one felony. She posted $2,500 bail as of Tuesday, according to electronic court records.
Jackson was charged with theft of less than $100, malicious destruction of property valued at less that $1,000, resisting arrest, failure to obey a reasonable or lawful order, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, reckless endangerment, second-degree assault and first-degree assault, according to electronic court records.
According to the statement of probable cause, Jackson got inebriated and angry, leading to her flipping a table at a neighborhood crab feast and grabbing a steak knife. She proceeded to cut the wires of a person’s car and as multiple people tried to stop her, she allegedly threatened them with the knife. The damage to the car is estimated at $500 and, according to the statement, Jackson also took several keys from the victim.
After police arrived, Jackson allegedly resisted arrest as she repeatedly tried to escape police custody and “walk aggressively” toward another person, according to the statement.
Jackson could not be reached for comment Friday.
A court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 18. No attorney was listed for Jackson in electronic court documents Friday.