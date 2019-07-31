Owings Mills woman, Windsor Mill man indicted for alleged insurance fraud in Westminster

An Owings Mills woman and a Windsor Mill man have been indicted for alleged insurance fraud in Westminster.
Dana R. Wilson, 53, of the 9400 block of Owings Heights Circle, and Thomas H. Jones Jr., 50, of the 2600 block of Chamberwell Court, were indicted on July 25 in the Circuit Court for Carroll County on charges related to insurance fraud, according to online court documents. The indictments allege Wilson and Jones conspired together.
Bail was set at $15,000 for Jones and $10,000 for Wilson on July 25, but they were released on their own recognizance after a Monday bail review, according to online court documents. The alleged incidents occurred at 3676 Littlestown Pike in Westminster, according to the indictments.
Wilson was charged with making a false representation in an insurance application to Allstate Insurance Company on or about June 21, 2018, according to the indictment. If convicted on that felony charge, she faces a maximum penalty of up to 15 years incarceration and/or fines up to $10,000, the indictment states.
Wilson has also been charged with two misdemeanors for conspiring to make a statement to Allstate Insurance knowing that it "contained false and misleading information about a matter material to the claim,” on or about Jan. 15, 2019, and May 2019, according to the indictment. If convicted on those charges, Wilson faces a maximum penalty of up to 15 years incarceration and/or fines up to $10,000 for each charge, the indictment reads.
Jones is charged with two counts of making a statement to Allstate Insurance, knowing it “contained false and misleading information about a matter material to the claim,” on or about Jan. 15, 2019, and May 6, 2019, according to the indictment. If convicted of those felonies, he faces a maximum penalty of up to 15 years incarceration and/or fines up to $10,000 for each charge, the indictment states.
Jones was also charged with conspiring to make a “false or fraudulent representation in or with reference to an application for insurance” on or about June 21, 2018, which comes with a maximum penalty of up to 15 years incarceration and/or fines up to $10,000 if convicted, according to the indictment.
Additionally, Jones was charged with felony theft for stealing between $1,500 and $25,000 from Allstate on or about Jan. 15, 2019, and with a misdemeanor for attempting to do the same in May 2019, the indictment reads. The maximum penalty for each of the theft-related charges is up to five years incarceration and/or fines up to $10,000, according to the indictment.
No phone number or attorney information for Jones or Wilson was listed in online court records. A court hearing for both is scheduled for Aug. 19.