2 inmates charged after allegedly stabbing fellow inmate at Sykesville facility, police say

Two inmates of a state corrections facility in Sykesville face felony assault charges after they allegedly stabbed another inmate a total of nine times, according to police.
Tyewon Batchelor, 27, and Martin E. Morgan, 33, were each charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment while incarcerated at Central Maryland Correctional Facility on Buttercup Road in Sykesville, court records and charging documents show. They have been held without bond since Sept. 2, according to online court records.
Batchelor and Morgan approached another inmate at his bunk July 1 at about 5:40 p.m. and, without apparent provocation, Morgan attacked the inmate with a small weapon in his hand, swinging it like a hammer, according to charging documents. The inmate tried to flee, then Batchelor struck him with a small weapon once or twice, also swinging it like a hammer, the documents state. The inmate got away from Batchelor and Morgan and was found by a correctional officer, who saw he was bleeding and took him to the medical unit, police wrote.
The inmate suffered nine “superficial” puncture wounds to his chest, back and shoulders, according to charging documents. After being treated at the corrections center, he was transferred to another unspecified facility, charging documents read. The injured inmate would not speak to police about the alleged assault, police wrote. Surveillance footage captured the incident.
Staff searched the facility but failed to locate either of the weapons used by Batchelor and Morgan, charging documents state.
The defendants are to be represented by the Office of the Public Defender, but there were no specific attorneys listed for them as of Friday night. Both have hearings set for Oct. 2.