2 inmates charged after allegedly stabbing fellow inmate at Sykesville facility, police say

Batchelor and Morgan approached another inmate at his bunk July 1 at about 5:40 p.m. and, without apparent provocation, Morgan attacked the inmate with a small weapon in his hand, swinging it like a hammer, according to charging documents. The inmate tried to flee, then Batchelor struck him with a small weapon once or twice, also swinging it like a hammer, the documents state. The inmate got away from Batchelor and Morgan and was found by a correctional officer, who saw he was bleeding and took him to the medical unit, police wrote.