One inmate went to the hospital after another inmate punched his face at the Central Maryland Correctional Facility in Sykesville.
Shakir Ferguson, 28, of the 18000 block of Roxbury Road, Hagerstown, was charged with first- and second-degree assault May 31. The warrant for his arrest was issued Dec. 20 and served Thursday, online court records show. He is being held without bond.
While detained at the Buttercup Road correctional facility, Ferguson punched another inmate in the face and knocked him to the floor, video surveillance showed, according to charging documents. The victim suffered a “busted lip” and head trauma and was taken to University of Maryland Medical Center, charging documents state.
The police report did not explain why Ferguson’s warrant was issued months after the alleged incident.
No attorney was listed for Ferguson in online court records. A court date is set for Feb. 7.