Inmate charged with assault for allegedly biting detention center employee

An inmate at Carroll County Detention Center allegedly bit an employee’s middle finger as they tried to put a mask on him.
Raymond E. Saunders Jr., 35, was charged with second-degree assault, second-degree assault of a department of corrections employee, and malicious destruction of property, online court records show. He was released on recognizance Monday. His address was listed as the detention center.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to the detention center for a late-reported assault May 27 at about 5:30 p.m., according to charging documents. A correctional center employee told police that Saunders was being held in a cell for an evaluation when he rammed and punched the cell’s window, causing it to crack, charging documents state.
As staff tried to remove Saunders from the cell and put him in a restraint chair, one employee attempted to put a “spit mask” on Saunders, who then bit the employee’s middle finger, charging documents read.
Police wrote the employee had what appeared to be teeth marks and dried blood on their finger. The window in the cell was cracked and would cost about $1,600 to replace, according to charging documents.
Saunders has a court date set for Sept. 11.
The phone number listed for Saunders in court records was the same as the sheriff’s office number. There was no attorney listed for Saunders in online court records as of 3 p.m. Monday.