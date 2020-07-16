Inmate charged in alleged assault at Carroll County Detention Center, one man hospitalized

An inmate allegedly punched another inmate, who was taken to Carroll Hospital and left a pool of blood on the Carroll County Detention Center floor, according to police.
Raymond E. Saunders Jr., 35, faces a charge of second-degree assault stemming from the June 18 incident, according to charging documents. His arrest warrant was served July 10, online court records show. He was being held without bond as of Thursday.
Surveillance footage showed Saunders walked past an inmate watching television and stopped in front of the inmate at about 6:12 p.m., charging documents state. The other inmate pointed at the TV, then Saunders punched him in the face area five times, charging documents read. The inmate tried to shield himself with his arms and fell to the floor from his chair, then Saunders punched him again, police wrote. Saunders paced around the room twice, coming back both times to strike the inmate in the rib cage area, according to charging documents.
Police wrote that the assault was unprovoked and noted that there was no audio in the surveillance footage. Photos of the inmate, who was taken to the hospital before the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrived to investigate, showed an injury to his eye and redness on his face and rib cage, charging documents state. The inmate was bleeding heavily, police wrote, though the document did not say from where he was bleeding.
Police found a pool of blood spanning about one and a half feet in diameter on the floor where the inmate had been when Saunders assaulted him, charging documents read.
Saunders was assigned to be represented by the Office of the Public Defender, but there was no attorney listed for him in online court records Thursday. He has a court date set for Oct. 20.