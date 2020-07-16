Inmate charged in alleged assault at Carroll County Detention Center, one man hospitalized

Surveillance footage showed Saunders walked past an inmate watching television and stopped in front of the inmate at about 6:12 p.m., charging documents state. The other inmate pointed at the TV, then Saunders punched him in the face area five times, charging documents read. The inmate tried to shield himself with his arms and fell to the floor from his chair, then Saunders punched him again, police wrote. Saunders paced around the room twice, coming back both times to strike the inmate in the rib cage area, according to charging documents.