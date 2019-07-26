New Windsor man arrested on burglary, assault charges from 2018 incident

A New Windsor man is charged with burglary and assault stemming from an incident that occurred in the summer of 2018.
Christopher Jordan Ibex, 20, of the 200 block of S. Clear Ridge Road in New Windsor, is charged with one count each of first-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, second-degree assault and theft of a value between $100 and $1,500, according to electronic court records.
At about 3:52 p.m. on July 26, 2018, a man arrived at the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack to report an assault and home invasion, according to charging documents.
In that man’s account, Ibex and an accomplice drove by the man’s home earlier that day, stopping to send him threatening messages through Facebook Messenger before driving away, according to charging documents.
The man then told police that later in the afternoon, he walked outside to get the mail, and Ibex and his accomplice chased him into his home. They then forced their way through the door, dragged the man into a sunroom and beat his head and body, according to charging documents. The man also told police that he had tried to call 911 during the alleged assault but that Ibex or the accomplice had thrown his phone and he could not find it.
Police contacted Ibex and he agreed to meet with police at the Westminster Barrack, coming in at about 11:45 p.m. on July 26, 2018, to tell his side of the story, according to charging documents.
According to Ibex’s account given to police at that time, he and his friend had been receiving threatening, taunting messages from a Facebook account they did not recognize, but which they assumed was the man who was accusing Ibex of assault due to a pre-existing disagreement between them.
Ibex told police that he and his friend had gone to see the man at his home, walked around the back of the house and found the man at a door or window armed with a steak knife taped to a pole or rod of some kind and two hammers tucked in his waistband, according to charging documents. Ibex said he tried to keep the man calm and “make peace about their prior disagreements.”
Ibex told police that when he tried to shake the man’s hand, the man drew a hammer from his waist band, and that Ibex and his friend began punching the man in self-defense, one to three times, though he could not be certain of the count of the blows, before leaving the house and being driven away in a car, according to charging documents.
Ibex told police that he did not enter the house, but might have fallen into the patio or sun room during the fight, according to charging documents.
On Aug. 24, 2018, police executed a search warrant on the Facebook accounts of all people involved in the July 26 incident, and Ibex and his friends discussed having “beat” the man, with some friends chiming in to recommend they delete public posts about the incident to avoid getting in trouble, according to charging documents.
The results of the Facebook search warrant also revealed the man had been sending taunting messages to Ibex even as Ibex was approaching the victim’s home, according to charging documents.
In a Sept. 3, 2018, meeting with police, the man admitted to having taunted Ibex with messages but denied ever having a knife during the altercation, according to charging documents.
The friend who accompanied Ibex on July 26, 2018, was arrested on Oct. 11, 2018, and charged with burglary, assault and related charges, but those charges were declared nolle prosequi on Nov. 20, 2018, meaning the court chose not to pursue the charges.
A warrant for Ibex’s arrest was issued on Oct. 9, 2018, but he was not arrested until Wednesday, according to electronic court records, and he was released later that day after posting a $7,500 bail.
A person answering calls placed to the phone number on record for Ibex in the charging documents Friday said it was a wrong number and not connected with Ibex.
Ibex has a preliminary hearing scheduled Aug. 20 in Carroll County District Court, according to electronic court records, and a trial scheduled for Sept. 24. Ibex did not have an attorney listed in electronic court records.