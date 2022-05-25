Hung jury in murder trial of Mount Airy man charged with 2019 Eldersburg killing

The trial of Michael Anthony Brown, a Mount Airy man accused of murdering his stepfather-in-law and business partner Robert Gurecki in Eldersburg in 2019, ended in a hung jury Monday afternoon following two days of deliberations.

Brown’s trial began May 10 with jury selection at Carroll County Circuit Court in Westminster.

He was arrested in October 2020 and charged with murder in the shooting death of Gurecki, 56, of Hagerstown, whose body was found May 3, 2019, at Retro Environmental Inc., in Eldersburg. Gurecki had been president of Retro Environmental since 2011 and was a partner with Brown at the Washington, D.C., construction company Rath Enterprises. Brown is married to Gurecki’s stepdaughter.

Brown’s attorney, Joe Pappafotis, said Tuesday that he remains confident in the defense’s case after the jury failed to reach a verdict.

“We feel confident in the case that we presented,” Pappafotis said. “The State’s Attorney Office for Carroll County will internally have to make a determination if they intend to retry him.”

Deliberations started Friday and ended Monday afternoon, when the jury informed the court that it could not reach a unanimous verdict, Pappafotis said.

“Ultimately, our goal is to see that Michael Brown gets to be back with his family,” Pappafotis said.

The Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office did not immediately return a call for comment on the case.