Vehicles collide in Westminster, one driver flown to Shock Trauma, other taken to hospital

The crash occurred at Md. 140 and Hughes Shop Road at about 9:35 p.m. according to spokesperson Josh Evans. Maryland State Police Aviation took one driver, who firefighters freed from her vehicle, to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center by helicopter, according to Evans. The other driver was transported to Carroll Hospital by ground ambulance, he said. Both drivers, who were the sole occupants in their vehicles, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Evans said.