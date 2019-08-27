Vehicles collide in Westminster, one driver flown to Shock Trauma, other taken to hospital

Two vehicles collided head-on in Westminster on Monday night, sending both drivers to hospitals, according to a Westminster Fire Department official.
The crash occurred at Md. 140 and Hughes Shop Road at about 9:35 p.m. according to spokesperson Josh Evans. Maryland State Police Aviation took one driver, who firefighters freed from her vehicle, to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center by helicopter, according to Evans. The other driver was transported to Carroll Hospital by ground ambulance, he said. Both drivers, who were the sole occupants in their vehicles, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Evans said.
Evans said he did not know the identity of the drivers or how the crash occurred.
The woman flown to Shock Trauma was trapped in her vehicle when firefighters arrived, according to Evans.
“It took the fire department approximately 15 minutes to extricate her and get her in the ambulance,” Evans said. “They had to remove the door to get her out.”
Her vehicle sustained major damage, he said.
Firefighters also responded from Pleasant Valley, New Windsor, and Reese, according to Evans.
