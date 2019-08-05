Mount Airy man charged with assault

According to the statement of probable cause, a Maryland State Police trooper responded to a Mount Airy apartment for a report of an assault. A woman said that earlier in the day, she and Howes had argued and it had become a physical altercation in which Howes choked her multiple times. She said he broke her phone and would not let her leave the property until she was able to sneak away and call the police from a neighbor’s phone. The trooper observed red marks on her neck and bruising on her arm.