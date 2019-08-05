Mount Airy man charged with assault

A Mount Airy man, Thomas Clark Howes, was arrested Aug. 2 after allegedly assaulting a woman.
Howes, 42, of the 4300 block of Ridge Road, was charged with one count of second-degree assault. He was being held without bail following a Monday bail review.
According to the statement of probable cause, a Maryland State Police trooper responded to a Mount Airy apartment for a report of an assault. A woman said that earlier in the day, she and Howes had argued and it had become a physical altercation in which Howes choked her multiple times. She said he broke her phone and would not let her leave the property until she was able to sneak away and call the police from a neighbor’s phone. The trooper observed red marks on her neck and bruising on her arm.
The trooper spoke to Howes, who said the two had argued, but it was not physical. He later said he had grabbed her, but by the shoulders. He said he did not choke the woman, according to the statement.
A court date is scheduled for Oct. 9.