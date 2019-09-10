Westminster woman charged after allegedly ripping earring from woman’s ear

A Westminster woman faces charges of second-degree assault and trespassing after she allegedly fought with another woman and ripped an earring off her in Westminster Sept. 6.
Tammy R. Howard, 50, of the 900 block of Old Westminster Pike, was released on her own recognizance Sept. 7, according to online court records.
According to the statement of probable cause, a witness told Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies that Howard went to a Westminster home where she is not allowed to be and forced herself inside the dwelling when the resident opened the door.
The victim told police she opened the door to tell Howard she was not welcome and to leave, then Howard pushed her way in, knocking the woman over, according to the statement. Howard scratched the woman’s face, pulled her hair, and ripped an earring from her left ear, the statement reads.
The statement of probable cause did not specify why Howard was not allowed at the house.
Howard did not immediately return a call for comment and no attorney information was listed for her in online court records. A court date was scheduled for Nov. 6.