A Westminter man faces five misdemeanor drug charges and two felony drug charges after police conduct a search of his car.
Silas William Horton , 62, of the 600 block of Windsor Drive, was arrested after police noticed his car suspiciously parked at a dead end and found him asleep inside as well as a warrant for his arrest. Police searched Horton’s car and found multiple drugs in the vehicle.
Horton has been charged with one count of possession of paraphernalia, three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, not marijuana, one count of possession or distribute equipment to administer controlled dangerous substances, two counts of intent to distribute narcotics. As of Monday, Horton is being held without bond.
According to the statement of probable cause, Horton was found sleeping in his car at the end of Poole Road on Friday evening. Police found out he had an active warrant against him and arrested him. While placing Horton under arrest, an officer noticed two small burnt Brillo pieces in the shape of cylinders, which they suspected to be used to administer a controlled dangerous substance.
The pieces of Brillo prompted a search of Horton’s car, where police found $90 in cash, a metallic push rod, which they suspected to be used to administer a controlled dangerous substance, three yellow pills identified as oxycodone hydrochloride extended release 40 milligram tablets, three more small burnt Brillo pad pieces, one black bag containing a Brillo pad and four glass pens, a baggie containing what was suspected to be cocaine, 10 capsules of a white powdery substance that was suspected to be heroin, a tissue box containing multiple clear baggies and a scale, a sunglass case containing three syringes, cotton swabs, metal tweezers and six additional capsules suspected to be heroin, a pill bottle containing eight pink pills which were identified as oxycodone hydrochloride 10-milligram tablets and a brown paper bag containing sealed bags of unused syringes, according to the statement.
Horton has a premlinary hearing scheduled for Nov. 26.