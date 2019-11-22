A Pennsylvania man faces five drug charges, including possession with intent to distribute, after police found suspected heroin and crack cocaine in his pockets after his vehicle crashed in Westminster on Nov. 16.
Charles R. Hopkins Jr., of the 1200 block of Biglerville Road in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, was charged with one count of possessing drug paraphernalia, and two counts each of possessing narcotics with intent to distribute and possessing controlled dangerous substances, online court records show. Hopkins was released on his own recognizance Monday, online court records indicate.
According to the statement of probable cause, Maryland State Police responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Md. 97 and Magna Way at about 3:47 p.m. A 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan, driven by Hopkins, was traveling south on Md. 97 and hit another vehicle, according to the statement, though there were no injuries.
Hopkins said the vehicle belonged to his wife and he didn’t have his driver’s license or vehicle registration, according to the statement. Police asked Hopkins where he was coming from, and he said he’d just dropped off his “girlfriend, fiancé, wait no, daughter at her boyfriend’s house” in Baltimore, stuttering while he spoke, the statement reads.
Another trooper arrived with his K-9 partner, which scanned the outside of Hopkins’ vehicle and alerted police to the driver’s-side door seam, according to the statement. Hopkins’ story changed, and he told the other trooper he’d just dropped his daughter off in Pikesville at a friend’s house, the statement reads.
Police did not find any narcotics in the vehicle’s driver’s-side door seam, but did find some in Hopkins’ pockets, according to the statement.
Police discovered a glass smoking device with suspected burnt crack cocaine residue, 22 clear gel capsules with suspected heroin weighing 6.7 grams, 10 pink plastic cylinders with suspected crack cocaine weighing 4.5 grams, one blue plastic cylinder containing suspected crack cocaine weighing 0.3 grams, and three glass vials with suspected crack cocaine weighing 4 grams, the statement reads.
A call made to the phone number listed for Hopkins was not immediately returned for comment. The Carroll County Public Defender’s Office was listed in online court records as representing Hopkins, but a spokesperson declined to comment as an attorney has yet to be assigned to the case.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Dec. 13, online court records show.