Homeless man arrested after investigators say he threatened to burn down homeless encampment

According to charging documents, a woman who identified Hughes as her boyfriend said he had started arguing with her earlier that night about who she had slept with. The woman told responding officers that Hughes became very angry, and stood up to leave the encampment, but couldn’t find one of his shoes. The woman says she began assisting Hughes in finding his shoe so that he would leave, but, according to charging documents, he struck her on the right side of her face with the back of his closed fist.