Man sentenced to 12 years for Woodbine home invasion

Miceli was the second person charged for entering the home in the 6600 block of Woodbine Road on Nov. 1, 2018, according to court documents. Mount Airy resident Josef Z. Ehau, 20, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six years in prison in February for home invasion. Ehau and Miceli were criminally indicted June 27, 2019. The prosecution did not pursue the other charges that were originally filed against Ehau and Miceli after they entered their guilty pleas.