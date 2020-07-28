Man sentenced to 12 years for Woodbine home invasion

An Upperco man will serve 12 years for invading a Woodbine home in 2018.
Andrew M. Miceli, 20, was sentenced in Carroll County Circuit Court on Monday to 18 years, with all but 12 years suspended, for home invasion, online court records show. His probation will last five years.
Miceli was the second person charged for entering the home in the 6600 block of Woodbine Road on Nov. 1, 2018, according to court documents. Mount Airy resident Josef Z. Ehau, 20, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six years in prison in February for home invasion. Ehau and Miceli were criminally indicted June 27, 2019. The prosecution did not pursue the other charges that were originally filed against Ehau and Miceli after they entered their guilty pleas.
According to a court memorandum, two masked people, one of them identified as Miceli, entered the home, encountered a 17-year-old boy and pinned him face down on the floor. The teen said one of the men struck him in the head repeatedly and the other tied his wrists with a belt, according to court documents.
The suspects asked the teen where to find money and the victim told them, the memorandum reads. Ehau then entered the home while Miceli and the other person rummaged through the residence, according to the memorandum. Ehau waited in his vehicle during the initial break-in before entering the residence, the memorandum states.
The victim broke free and called for help, and the three suspects fled to Ehau’s home to divide the proceeds, according to the memorandum. The suspects took a cellphone and money, according to the indictment. Allan Culver, deputy state’s attorney for Carroll County, said $400 was taken from the home.
Culver said he could not comment on the third person involved in the home invasion case.
On Aug. 1, Miceli was charged with inhibiting testimony for trying to keep a witness from testifying in the home invasion case, court records state. Miceli pleaded guilty to the charge Jan. 27 and his sentencing was held Monday. Culver said the inhibiting testimony charge was combined with the home invasion charge for sentencing purposes.
While Miceli was in jail in May, he penned a letter to a friend asking them to “take care of” an individual and prevent them from testifying, according to charging documents. The letter was returned to the jail for having an incorrect address and opened by an officer at the detention center, charging documents state.
Joseph Ashley, Miceli’s attorney, declined to comment when reached by phone Monday.