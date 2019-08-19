State police seeking man who allegedly brandished weapon during Sykesville home invasion

State police are searching for a man who allegedly pointed a gun at a Sykesville man in his home and demanded money.
Maryland State Police, Westminster barrack, responded to the 1100 block of Liberty Road on Monday, Aug. 19 at approximately 10:30 a.m. for a home invasion, according to a release from MSP.
A white man wearing dark clothing entered the residence, displayed a handgun, demanded money, and “forcibly restrained the victim” in the dining room while he searched the house for more cash, according to the release. After the intruder left, the victim was able to escape and call 9-1-1, the release states.
Police said the victim was uninjured. They did not identify the victim other than to refer to him as male.
Police did not say how much money was taken.
The suspect is believed to be driving a dark blue or black pickup truck, according to the release.
“Maryland State Police criminal investigators, along with Westminster barrack troopers and investigators are currently at the home continuing with the investigation. State police crime scene technicians are processing the scene for evidence. The investigation continues,” the release states.
Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Maryland State Police Westminster barrack at 410-386-3000. Calls may remain confidential.