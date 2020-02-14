Guilty pleas in Woodbine home invasion: Man sentenced to 6 years, another awaits sentencing

Two 20-year-old men pleaded guilty this week to invading a Woodbine home in 2018, and one of them has been sentenced to six years in prison, while the other awaits sentencing.
Josef Z. Ehau of the 3000 block of Michael Road in Mount Airy pleaded guilty and was sentenced Wednesday to committing a home invasion, according to online court records.
Andrew M. Miceli of the 4400 block of Trenton Mill Road in Upperco was charged in the same event and pleaded guilty Jan. 27 to home invasion, online court records show. Miceli was later charged with inhibiting witness testimony in relation to the home invasion case, and he also pleaded guilty to that charge, online court records indicate. Miceli is being held without bond.
The prosecution did not pursue the other charges that were originally filed against Ehau and Miceli after they entered their guilty pleas. The two were criminally indicted June 27.
According to a court memorandum, two masked people, one of them identified as Miceli, entered a Woodbine home in the 6600 block of Woodbine Road on Nov. 1 while a 17-year-old boy was home. The victim said the men pinned him facedown on the floor, one of them struck him in the head repeatedly and the other tied his wrists with a belt, according to the memorandum in support of the state’s request for no bond status for Miceli.
The suspects asked the teen where to find money and the victim told them, the memorandum reads. Ehau then entered the home while Miceli and the other person rummaged through the residence, according to the memorandum. Ehau waited in his vehicle during the initial break-in before entering the residence, the memorandum states.
The victim broke free and called for help, and the three suspects fled to Ehau’s home to divide the proceeds, according to the memorandum. The suspects took a cellphone and money, according to the indictment.
It is unknown whether the unnamed third suspect was charged in the case.
Ehau “played a relatively minor role in the incident and was not a physical aggressor,” Ehau’s memorandum reads, while Miceli was called the “primary physical aggressor” in the memorandum regarding his charges.
On Aug. 1, Miceli was charged with inhibiting testimony for trying to keep a witness from testifying in the home invasion case, court records state.
While Miceli was in jail in May, he penned a letter to a friend asking them to “take care of” an individual and prevent them from testifying, according to charging documents. The letter was returned to the jail for having an incorrect address and opened by an officer at the detention center, charging documents state.
Miceli’s sentencing is scheduled for July 13, according to court records. He faces up to 25 years incarceration for home invasion.
Joseph Ashley, Miceli’s attorney, said Miceli was “very remorseful” for what he’s done and that his actions at the time of the incident were “out of character.”
“Since that time he has matured greatly and taken responsibility,” Ashley said.
Miceli is pursuing drug and alcohol treatment, according to Ashley.
Ehau’s attorney was not immediately available for comment Thursday.