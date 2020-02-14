Guilty pleas in Woodbine home invasion: Man sentenced to 6 years, another awaits sentencing

According to a court memorandum, two masked people, one of them identified as Miceli, entered a Woodbine home in the 6600 block of Woodbine Road on Nov. 1 while a 17-year-old boy was home. The victim said the men pinned him facedown on the floor, one of them struck him in the head repeatedly and the other tied his wrists with a belt, according to the memorandum in support of the state’s request for no bond status for Miceli.