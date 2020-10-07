Westminster man sentenced 10 years for Hampstead home invasion

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1800 block of Fairmount Road at about 6:13 p.m. Dec. 28, 2019, for a reported home invasion. The victim told police he heard his front door being forced open, then two people wearing dark clothing entered, one of them holding a mallet, the sheriff’s office said in a December news release. Police say Crosby and Wright took firearms and money and left in the victim’s vehicle after tying up the victim’s hands and ankles with painter’s tape.