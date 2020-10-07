Westminster man sentenced 10 years for Hampstead home invasion

A Westminster man was sentenced 10 years after he broke into a Hampstead home, tied up the 73-year-old resident and stole his possessions.
Michael P. Crosby, 41, pleaded guilty to one charge each of home invasion and conspiring to commit armed robbery, and was sentenced Wednesday, according to a news release from the Office of the State’s Attorney for Carroll County. The co-defendant, Eric M. Wright of Pittsburgh, has a jury trial scheduled for March and is being held without bond, online court records show.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1800 block of Fairmount Road at about 6:13 p.m. Dec. 28, 2019, for a reported home invasion. The victim told police he heard his front door being forced open, then two people wearing dark clothing entered, one of them holding a mallet, the sheriff’s office said in a December news release. Police say Crosby and Wright took firearms and money and left in the victim’s vehicle after tying up the victim’s hands and ankles with painter’s tape.
The victim freed himself and went to a neighbor’s home to call 911, police said. After a brief vehicle chase, Baltimore County police apprehended the suspects, finding four rifles and one shotgun in the vehicle, according to charging documents. Crosby’s grandfather previously lived at the residence with the victim, the documents state.
A Carroll County judge on Wednesday sentenced Crosby to 20 years with all but 10 years suspended for the home invasion charge, court records show. He was given a 10-year sentence for the conspiring to commit armed robbery charge, but it was entirely suspended. The state dropped nine other charges. After serving his time at the Division of Corrections, he will undergo five years of supervised probation, the state’s attorney’s release reads.
Crosby’s attorney, Ryan Dymek, said Wednesday afternoon he did not have a comment to offer at this time.
State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo stood by the sentence in the news release.
“The facts of this case were extremely serious and considering the egregious nature of the facts a sentence of ten (10) years was certainly warranted. We thank the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office for their investigation and cooperation in this case,” he said.