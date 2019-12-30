Two men were arrested after they invaded a 73-year-old Hampstead man’s home and stole cash, guns, and a vehicle Saturday, according to police.
Michael P. Crosby, 40, of Westminster faces 12 charges, including home invasion, first- and second-degree burglary, conspiring to commit burglary, vehicle theft, first- and second-degree assault, and several firearms violations.
Eric M. Wright, 36, of Pittsburgh faces 13 charges including home invasion, first- and second-degree burglary, conspiring to commit burglary, vehicle theft, first- and second-degree assault, and several firearms violations.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1800 block of Fairmount Road at about 6:13 p.m. for a reported home invasion and met with the victim. The victim told police he heard his front door being forced open, then a person dressed in dark clothing and a mask entered, holding a mallet, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The suspect threatened to hit the victim if he moved, according to the release.
A second person in dark clothing came in a few seconds later, and both suspects demanded cash, guns, and the victim’s car keys, the release reads.
The victim handed over a small amount of change and several shotguns and rifles, then the suspects bound the victim and fled in his vehicle, according to the release. The victim freed himself and went to a neighbor’s house to call 911, police said.
The victim was seen by emergency medical services personnel at home but was not transported for treatment, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tim Brown.
Baltimore County Police eventually stopped the victim’s vehicle, which the suspects initially drove from the victim’s home, and arrested two men, according to the release. Police found several shotguns and rifles in the vehicle, the release reads.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office detectives interviewed the suspects, learning that the victim was targeted and is related to Crosby, the release states.
Wright and Crosby are being held in Carroll County Detention Center without bond, and Baltimore County Police filed additional charges against them, according to the release.
Anyone with additional information should contact Det. O’Meara at 410-386-5900.
No attorney information for Wright or Crosby was listed in online court records. Both are scheduled for bail review hearings Monday. Wright has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 14.
This story will be updated.