Westminster man charged with intent to distribute after police allegedly find range of drugs

A Westminster man stands accused of 17 drug-related charges, seven of which are felony possession with intent to distribute, court records show.
Devon M. Hoffman, 21, was released on $10,000 bail Aug. 6, according to online court documents, which listed his address in the 16000 block of Falls Road in western Baltimore County.
According to the statement of probable cause, a Manchester police officer spotted a vehicle without a front registration plate traveling south in the 2900 block of Hanover Pike in Manchester on Aug. 5 at about 8:23 p.m. and stopped the car.
Hoffman told the officer the vehicle’s front bumper was recently replaced, and a man in the passenger seat, Manchester resident Matthew McNeal, said he had been performing maintenance on the car prior to the traffic stop, according to the statement. A dispatcher told the officer over radio that the vehicle’s rear registration plate was listed as stolen, the statement reads. McNeal told police he placed the registration plate on the vehicle’s rear for a test drive, said he did not know the plate was stolen, and could not explain how he got it, according to the statement.
Manchester Police charged McNeal, 34, of the 3200 block of Grafton St., with theft Aug. 5, according to online court documents.
The vehicle registration number came back as unregistered, the statement reads. Hoffman admitted he knew the vehicle was unregistered and uninsured, according to the statement, and he said he bought the vehicle recently.
The officer arrested Hoffman and McNeal, then searched Hoffman’s vehicle, according to the statement. Police found a book bag, which Hoffman admitted to owning, though he refused to speak on the contents of the bag, the statement reads.
Several suspected controlled substances were found inside the bag, including: methamphetamine, Molly, marijuana, THC wax, Ecstasy, Clonazepam, Zanax, glass smoking devices, THC oil, tobacco leaves and a knife, according to the statement. Police found nearly $2,200 in cash on Hoffman, the statement reads.
Hoffman could not be reached by phone Monday. No attorney was listed for Hoffman in electronic court records. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 6.