A Westminster man has been indicted on 14 counts of animal cruelty after allegedly torturing and starving two dogs.
Dale Eugene Hoff, 58, of the 600 block of Warfieldsburg Road, was indicted on two felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty, intentionally causing the “torture of a canine,” according to a Carroll County Circuit Court indictment.
Hoff was also indicted on the following misdemeanor counts: two counts of animal cruelty related to inflicting unnecessary pain or suffering on a dog, two counts of animal cruelty related to not depriving a dog of “sustenance,” two counts of animal cruelty related to not providing a dog with adequate space, two counts related to not providing a dog with necessary veterinary care, two counts associated with not providing a dog with enough nutritious food, one count associated with not providing a dog with proper drink, and one count associated with not providing a dog with protection from the weather, according to the indictment.
Hoff was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving while his license was suspended, according to the indictment.
The indictment concerns Hoff’s alleged actions on two different dates, with two different dogs.
The first incident was on or about July 9, and one count of each pair of charges — along with the one charge of not providing protection from the weather — were related to his alleged treatment of a female Great Pyrenees named “Diamond" on that date, as was the first count of Hoff’s alleged driving while on a suspended license, according to the indictment.
The second incident was on or about July 12, and the other half of the paired charges — along with the sole charge of not providing a dog with proper drink — were related to Hoff’s alleged treatment of a “female golden mix” named “Fluffers,” according to the indictment. The other count of driving while on a suspended license was also associated with this date.
The indictment, as well as a warrant for Hoff’s arrest, were issued on Sept. 26, but according to electronic court records, Hoff was arrested on Friday and briefly detained before a hearing.
He was released after paying a $500 bail. One condition of his bail is that he’s prohibited from having animals in his care or possession, according to online court documents.
Hoff is due back in Carroll County Circuit Court for a hearing on Oct. 25.
A call placed to the phone number on record for Hoff’s address was not returned Friday. No attorney was listed for Hoff in online court records.