Taneytown man charged with 13 counts related to alleged sexual assault of minor

Robert Jonathan Hilliard, 34, is charged with two counts of third-degree sex offense, one count of attempted second-degree rape and one count of second-degree child abuse, all felonies, as well as five counts of fourth-degree sex offense, two counts of perverted practice and two counts of second-degree assault, all misdemeanors, according to court records. A warrant for Hilliard’s arrest was issued on March 19. He was arrested on April 8 and held without bond after a hearing that day.