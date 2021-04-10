Taneytown man charged with 13 counts related to alleged sexual assault of minor

A Taneytown man is facing 13 charges, including four felonies, for offenses against a girl who was under 12 years old, according to electronic court records.
Robert Jonathan Hilliard, 34, is charged with two counts of third-degree sex offense, one count of attempted second-degree rape and one count of second-degree child abuse, all felonies, as well as five counts of fourth-degree sex offense, two counts of perverted practice and two counts of second-degree assault, all misdemeanors, according to court records. A warrant for Hilliard’s arrest was issued on March 19. He was arrested on April 8 and held without bond after a hearing that day.
According to charging documents, a woman contacted Taneytown police after receiving a note from her daughter alleging that she had been sexually assaulted by Hilliard. Taneytown police contacted Carroll County Advocacy and Investigations Center and Child Protective Services, which interviewed the woman and the child.
During the interview, it was alleged that Hilliard initiated numerous sexual assaults against the girl, from June 2020 through early February, according to the charging documents.
Detailed accounts of at least seven sexual assaults against the girl were described in the charging documents, that also included the assertion that the youth said Hilliard told her not to tell anyone about the sexual assaults and that she told him to stop.
Hilliard has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 7 in Carroll County District Court and is represented by the Carroll County Public Defender’s Office, according to electronic court records.