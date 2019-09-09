Reisterstown man charged with assaulting woman in Westminster

A Reisterstown man was arrested Friday after he allegedly assaulted a woman in Westminster.
Andrew Hill Jr., 35, was charged with one count of second-degree assault. He was released on $5,000 bail following a Monday bail review, according to electronic court records.
According to the statement of charges, an officer of the Westminster Police Department responded to an apartment after a reported assault. A woman said she and Hill argued and he “snapped," grabbing her throat for 10-15 seconds. He then left the scene.
The officer did not observe signs of physical injury to the woman, according to the statement of charges.
Hill had no comment when reached by phone. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 2.