Westminster man charged with intent to distribute, felony theft

The victim suspected Higgs of taking a projector and projector screen valued at approximately $2,560 from from the 1300 block of Deer Park Road between June 7 and 9, according to the statement of charges. The victim later called police July 9 to report more items missing from his residence, including a rifle, rings, antiques, and tools, the statement reads. The victim suspected the items were taken during the same incident he first reported to police, according to the statement.