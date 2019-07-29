Westminster man charged with intent to distribute, felony theft

A Westminster man stands accused of possessing narcotics with intent to distribute after police found him sleeping in a car behind a liquor store in Westminster, police say.
Jeffrey David Higgs, 39, of the 1300 block of Deer Park Road, was charged with possessing drug paraphernalia and two counts each of possessing drugs that were not marijuana and possessing narcotics with intent to distribute, according to online court records. Higgs is being held without bond, online records show.
According to the statement of probable cause, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office received a call July 26 at about 1:38 p.m. for a suspicious person in a car with its door open behind a business in the 600 block of Deer Park Road. Police found Higgs asleep inside a black 2006 Lexus and learned he was wanted for second-degree burglary and other charges by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the statement reads.
Higgs was arrested and $6,366 was found wrapped in a rubber band in his pocket, according to the statement. He later told police he did not have a job and made the money from selling drugs over the last week-and-a-half, the statement reads.
In the process of having Higgs’ vehicle towed, the tow truck driver found a glass pipe inside a cigarette pack inside the car, according to the statement. Police took the pack and found a black drawstring bag with 0.05 grams of suspected heroin, a trash can with 0.05 grams of suspected heroin, and eight vials with 12.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine.
No attorney information was listed for Higgs online. A court date is scheduled for Aug. 23.
In another case, Higgs was charged with felony theft of property valued between $1,500 and $25,000 for allegedly taking approximately $7,760 worth of items from a Westminster man, police say.
The victim suspected Higgs of taking a projector and projector screen valued at approximately $2,560 from from the 1300 block of Deer Park Road between June 7 and 9, according to the statement of charges. The victim later called police July 9 to report more items missing from his residence, including a rifle, rings, antiques, and tools, the statement reads. The victim suspected the items were taken during the same incident he first reported to police, according to the statement.
Several items Higgs sold to pawn shops in Carroll and Baltimore counties appeared to match the items the victim reported missing/stolen, according to the statement.
No attorney information for Higgs was listed online for this case. A court date is scheduled for Sept. 18.