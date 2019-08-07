Westminster man charged with intent to distribute heroin allegedly concealed in litter box

Police charged a Westminster man with possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute them after police allegedly found heroin capsules and cocaine in serving a search warrant on his residence.
James Edward Blair, 34, of the unit block of Colonial Avenue, was charged with two counts of narcotics possession with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and one count of possession of paraphernalia. Bail information was not available for Blair through electronic court records as of 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
According to the statement of probable cause, on Tuesday the Westminster Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau, the Maryland State Police Apprehension Unit, and members of the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services executed a search and seizure warrant on Blair’s residence.
In a news release, the Westminster Police Department said the investigation was “in response to community concerns of illegal drug activity emanating from the apartment."
Blair was inside the apartment, and investigators seized currency on his person that they believed was earned through drug sales, according to the statement.
Police then searched the apartment and uncovered 15 gel capsules of suspected heroin and two suspected paraphernalia items in a litter box. Under a sofa and in cushions, police located plastic baggies containing suspected cocaine, smoking devices and a cellphone, according to the statement.
In the home, investigators seized additional paraphernalia, identifying documents and rifle magazines, according to the statement.
Blair had not responded to a call for comment as of noon Wednesday. No attorney was listed for Blair in electronic court records.
A court scheduling date was set for Oct. 1.