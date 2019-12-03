A Mount Airy police officer was dispatched to the 200 block of S. Main St. in Mount Airy at 11:29 p.m. Friday for a call about a male being asked to leave a bar and fleeing the area with a dog, according to charging documents. Upon arriving, the officer saw a female walking a dog in the area and as the officer approached, the woman, later identified as Hennessey, stumbled and fell in a grassy area and the small dog slipped out of its collar and walked into the street.