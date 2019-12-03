A 32-year-old New Jersey woman was arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly pushing one law enforcement officer and kicking another in Mount Airy.
Kristen N. Hennessey of Bayonne, New Jersey, is charged with two counts of second-degree assault as well as intoxicated public disturbance and intoxicated endanger, according to electronic court records, and was released on $5,000 personal unsecured bond.
A Mount Airy police officer was dispatched to the 200 block of S. Main St. in Mount Airy at 11:29 p.m. Friday for a call about a male being asked to leave a bar and fleeing the area with a dog, according to charging documents. Upon arriving, the officer saw a female walking a dog in the area and as the officer approached, the woman, later identified as Hennessey, stumbled and fell in a grassy area and the small dog slipped out of its collar and walked into the street.
According to the charging documents, the officer detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on the woman’s breath, noted slurred speech and glassy, bloodshot eyes as well as balance issues, and as she tried to retrieve the dog, she nearly stumbled into the street. Another citizen grabbed and leashed the dog, two Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to assist, and the Mount Airy officer placed the dog in his cruiser and began to speak with Hennessey.
At this point, Hennessey began to be belligerent and uncooperative, accusing the officer of wanting to kidnap the dog and kill it, and calling the officer and the deputies demeaning names as they were trying to get her to calm down, according to the charging documents.
The woman shoved one of the deputies, causing him to lurch backwards, and then pushed him in his face, knocking off his glasses, according to the charging documents, at which point the Mount Airy officer attempted to place her under arrest. Hennessey then kicked the officer in the upper thigh/groin area, according to the charging documents. She was then handcuffed, put into a patrol vehicle and taken to central booking.
No phone number was listed for Hennessey in the charging documents. No attorney was listed for Hennessey in electronic court records. The records list a court date scheduled for Feb. 4.