According to the statement of probable cause, a deputy of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office on patrol in the area of Liberty and Fallon roads stopped a gray Kia Forte heading east on Liberty for having a “nonfunctional passenger side tag light” at about 2:42 a.m. on Nov. 23. The deputy searched the vehicle’s North Carolina registration in a police database and it came up as stolen out of Nash County, according to the statement.