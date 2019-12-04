Police arrested a Westminster man for alleged vehicle theft after stopping his vehicle for having a light out in Sykesville.
Gregory B. Hendricks, 60, of the 200 block of E. Green St., was charged with theft of property valued between $1,500 and $25,000, unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle, and possessing drug paraphernalia, according to online court records. Hendricks is being held without bond after a Nov. 25 bail review.
According to the statement of probable cause, a deputy of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office on patrol in the area of Liberty and Fallon roads stopped a gray Kia Forte heading east on Liberty for having a “nonfunctional passenger side tag light” at about 2:42 a.m. on Nov. 23. The deputy searched the vehicle’s North Carolina registration in a police database and it came up as stolen out of Nash County, according to the statement.
The occupants were ordered to get out of the vehicle and the driver, Hendricks, was arrested at about 3:24 a.m. after Nash County confirmed the vehicle was stolen, the statement reads.
Police searched Hendricks and found a metal smoking device believed to be used for inhaling controlled dangerous substances, according to the statement.
No attorney was listed for Hendricks in online court records. A court date is scheduled for Jan. 28.