Westminster man charged as ‘peeping Tom’ for allegedly recording woman without permission

According to the statement of probable cause, a woman found two videos on Henderson’s phone containing sexual content that were recorded under another woman’s bedroom door. When the first woman confronted him about the videos Aug. 18, Henderson pushed her into a room and locked the door, keeping her in there for five to seven minutes, the victim told Westminster Police, according to the statement. He also scratched the woman’s hand when he tried to take his cell phone back, then destroyed the phone’s subscriber identification module (SIM) card and the phone itself by breaking them into pieces, the statement reads.