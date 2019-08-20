Westminster man charged as ‘peeping Tom’ for allegedly recording woman without permission

A Westminster man faces five charges, including “peeping Tom,” after he allegedly recorded a woman without her permission and locked another woman in a bedroom, police say.
Robert W. Henderson Jr., 33, was charged with altering physical evidence, obstructing and hindering a police investigation, false imprisonment, second-degree assault, and peeping Tom, online court records show. Henderson was being held on $7,000 bail as of Aug. 19.
According to the statement of probable cause, a woman found two videos on Henderson’s phone containing sexual content that were recorded under another woman’s bedroom door. When the first woman confronted him about the videos Aug. 18, Henderson pushed her into a room and locked the door, keeping her in there for five to seven minutes, the victim told Westminster Police, according to the statement. He also scratched the woman’s hand when he tried to take his cell phone back, then destroyed the phone’s subscriber identification module (SIM) card and the phone itself by breaking them into pieces, the statement reads.
Police, who arrived to the Westminster residence at bout 3:39 a.m., saw the woman’s hand was “bleeding slightly," according to the statement.
The woman depicted in the videos said she did not give Henderson permission to film her and said the videos were recorded without her knowledge, the statement reads.
No attorney information was listed for Henderson in online court records. A court date was scheduled for Nov. 6.