Hampstead woman arrested, charged with assault

A Hampstead woman was arrested Sunday after she allegedly assaulted another person.
Heather Marie Smeak, 41, of the 4000 block of Black Rock Road, was charged with second-degree assault. She was released on her own recognizance, according to electronic court records.
According to the statement of probable cause, Smeak punched another person in the left eye, and the person tried to grab Smeak to restrain her. When they did so, Smeak scratched the left side of the person’s face multiple times and bit the person on their right upper forearm, according to the statement.
Police observed redness and minor swelling on the other person’s left eye, as well as a bleeding scratch on the left side of their “lower cheek area," and several bleeding puncture marks on their right upper forearm, the statement read.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident.
Calls seeking comment to a number listed for Smeak went to a voicemail box that was full. A court date is scheduled for Sept. 25.