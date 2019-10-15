A Westminster man faces charges of second-degree assault and disorderly conduct after he allegedly fought against police trying to arrest him Monday.
Andrew J. Hauler, 57, of the 700 block of Humbert Schoolhouse Road, was released Monday after posting an $8,000 bond, online court records show.
According to the statement of probable cause, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Pleasant Valley fire company for a report of a disorderly man at about 12:11 p.m. Hauler was so “irate” that fire company members locked the doors to the fire house, according to the statement.
Police found Hauler standing on the fire company’s apron under the garage door, yelling profanities at the first-responders, the statement reads. Hauler said he was there to retrieve his belongings and accused either the fire company or the sheriff’s office of having his money, according to the statement, which did not detail why Hauler believed authorities were holding his possessions.
Hauler got so close to a police officer that their “toes touched together" and yelled in the officer’s face, the statement reads. The officer told Hauler to leave and that he would be arrested for trespassing if he returned, according to the statement.
Hauler stared at the officer “menacingly” and “shoulder checked” him, the statement reads, then the officer grabbed Hauler’s wrist and spun him around to arrest him. Hauler began “donkey kicking” backward into the officer’s shins, according to the statement.
Hauler’s son, who was with him at the time, said Hauler was upset because he needed his money that belonged to a client, the statement reads. Hauler had a quarantine bag from a shock trauma center, where he had been treated for a neck injury, and inside the bag police found clothes he had worn the previous night, according to the statement.
A phone call made to the number listed for Hauler in online court records was not immediately returned, and no attorney was listed for Hauler. A trial date is scheduled for Dec. 10.